MacCallum's expert panel warns of biological and cyberattacks as 'future of warfare'

A panel of warfare experts, including two retired generals and a prominent cybersecurity expert and analyst, joined "The Story" to discuss how global warfare is essentially moving away from rifles and bombs, and being carried out through more clandestine avenues like cyberattacks and bioweapons.

Gen. Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, reacted to President Joe Biden's remarks announcing an agreement at the G-7 to "launch a bilateral strategic stability dialogue to work on a mechanism that can lead to control of new and dangerous and sophisticated weapons."

Kellogg said it will be difficult for the U.S. to truly work in concert with other countries because of the fact American defenses and capabilities are "unique" and at a higher level than other allies.

"It's like a 51-49 split. cyber- and bio-warfare. They're attacks from the unknown," he said.

Former President Donald Trump, recalled Kellogg, described the joint threat as a "silent enemy" that has to be duly and dually addressed.

"We've come a long way from crossbows and bows & arrows to gunpowder to nuclear," added Kellogg. "This is a new level of warfare that we have not seen before. We have to think hard about it."

Kellogg said the coronavirus pandemic is a warning that, if a microbe is in the future distinctively used as a bioweapon, it can kill millions and stymie the global economy.

That, linked with the Russian-based hack of the Colonial Pipeline that ground fuel supply chains to a halt up and down the Appalachians, could be a one-two punch that could "break the back" of any nation – including the U.S.

Later in the special three-part report, Wright – who has advised the U.S. State Department on such matters – told MacCallum that cyber warfare often goes unnoticed by the public because the "ones and zeros" aren't as gripping in daily discourse as the use of more standard weaponry.

"Because it's not sexy and we don't see the ones and zeros, we don't take it seriously. We saw the Colonial pipeline. The recent executive order gets there when they talk about applying new technology called inpoint detection and response," he said.

"I had a meeting with folks that came out of the classified community; the national nuclear stockpile folks. What I'm concerned with is that we take our eye off the ball. We're getting our rear ends handed to us in quantum computing. Why is that so important? If they get a significant presence, they'll break any of our encryption ‘that’ fast. Our secrets will no longer be protected," Wright warned.

"The things that we thought would be safe for years will not be safe anymore. So because you can't see it, that to me is the greatest danger. You can't see a 1 and 0. When you see an attack on the pipeline – and you saw the gas-lines -- and people are overreacting, what will they do if it's a real shortage? If a pipeline is taken out and there's nothing there anything? That's my concern. We start down this path but we take our eye off the ball."