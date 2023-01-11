Lynette Hardaway, conservative icon of 'Diamond and Silk' duo, dead at 51

Lynette Hardaway, best known as Diamond from the pro-Trump duo "Diamond and Silk," passed away, their Facebook page announced Monday night. She was 51.

"The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!" the announcement read. "Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all!"

Hardaway and her older sister, Herneitha Rochelle "Silk" Hardaway Richardson, rose to fame during the 2016 presidential election cycle for their viral videos expressing their support for then-candidate Donald Trump.

They were quickly embraced by the Trump campaign, making multiple appearances at the candidate's rallies.

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina," former President Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. "Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

The duo quickly became a viral sensation and over the years developed a large following on social media with over 348,000 subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 million followers on Facebook.

Fans adored Diamond's infectious energy and animated commentary. As former Democrats, Diamond and Silk frequently urged other Black Americans to vote for Trump.

After the 2016 election, Diamond and Silk became conservative media icons, hosting numerous shows over the years including one for Fox Nation.

Conservatives mourned Diamond's passing on social media.

"She was extraordinary. Diamond, RIP," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacted.

"This one hit hard…. We will miss you and most definitely will never forget you. Love you forever… RIP Legend," conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams wrote.

"Diamond is in Heaven. Heartbroken over the loss of my beautiful, sweet friend," former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi tweeted.

"Erika and I are saddened to hear of the passing of the one and only Diamond. May God comfort everyone grieving her death, and may her legacy be a blessing. Rest In Peace," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. wrote.