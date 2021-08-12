Loudoun, Virginia teacher has no regrets about resigning: I 'was a cog' in a critical race theory 'machine'

EXCLUSIVE: Now-former Loudoun County, Va., schoolteacher Laura Morris spoke exclusively to Fox News about her recent public resignation over woke curriculum and said she has no regrets and would do it all over again.

"I am very sad about some things that I am giving up and leaving behind, but regret is not the word … I don't regret what I did," Morris said in an interview with Fox News correspondent Anita Vogel. "I don't regret anything I said and I don't regret anything I did – because I … was happy to do this."

Morris shocked attendees of a school board meeting Tuesday when she said she had had enough of the district's curriculum, which she argued had been injected with a transgender and critical race theory-centric emphasis.

Morris told Vogel that she felt like a piece of a political machine that had no intention of teaching young children the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic and instead sought to indoctrinate with a racially charged political mindset.

"I saw this as an opportunity to do something I needed to do for myself, and it was honestly for my students," she said.

"I wanted them to know why I was leaving. I'm glad to see that people saw that action as something important, and maybe they'll be inspired to do something."

Morris told Vogel that too much of the school's focus has been on left-wing politics and "equity training", which has left students behind.

At Tuesday's school board meeting in the county, a popular suburb between Washington, D.C., and Harpers Ferry, W.V., the educator gave a defiant and emotional speech where she refused to continue pushing their "highly politicized agendas."

"Within the last year, I was in one of my so-called equity trainings that White, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and ‘this has to change,’" Morris said during the public comment period of the board meeting.

"Clearly, you've made your point. You no longer value me or many other teachers you've employed in this county. So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun County Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you."

Morris, a fifth-grade teacher, also alleged that the county told her not to express dissenting views.

A spokesperson told Fox News: "LCPS does not comment on personnel matters." However, multiple teachers have told Fox News that they felt intimidated about potentially opposing the school's so-called equity trainings.

Morris has since accepted a position at a private Christian school after being deluged with job offers across the U.S.

Fox News' Anita Vogel and Samuel Dorman contributed to this report.