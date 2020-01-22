Lisa Boothe: Bernie Sanders still in a strong position to win Democratic nomination

Fox News’ "Outnumbered" panelist Lisa Boothe said on Wednesday that the strength of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid to defeat frontrunner Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries is being underestimated.

“I think people are underestimating Bernie Sanders. He almost won the Iowa caucuses in 2016, he won New Hampshire by double digits,” said Boothe. "I think the challenge for Joe Biden [is] if he loses the Iowa caucuses, he loses New Hampshire and the core premise of his argument is that I’m the most electable candidate.

GABBARD, YANG, OTHER DEMOCRATS SLAM CLINTON REMARKS ON SANDERS AS PETULANT, DIVISIVE

"Can you wait till Nevada, can you wait till South Carolina to prove that point?" Boothe asked. "Or do you get abandoned after losing Iowa and New Hampshire? So, I think people are underestimating Bernie Sanders and I think he's in a solid position to potentially win the Iowa caucuses."

The Real Clear Politics average of Iowa polls shows Sanders, I-Vt., clearly in second place behind Biden in the Hawkeye State and leading fellow Democratic contenders Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton made disparaging comments about Sanders in a forthcoming docuseries, saying that “nobody likes him” and that “nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done."

Boothe's co-panelist and Fox News contributor Marie Harf explained that a lot of Democrats still share Clinton's bitterness toward Sanders because "they feel like Bernie didn't do enough to bring together his folks with her folks to help her win."

