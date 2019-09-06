Lisa Boothe: Blasey Ford attorney's statements about Kavanaugh accusations undermine credibility of her client

Christine Blasey Ford's attorney, Debra Katz, undermined her client's credibility when she discussed accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, according to Lisa Boothe.

Katz said part of Blasey Ford's "motivation" for coming forward with claims against Kavanaugh during his contentious confirmation hearings stemmed from the assertion the justice would be tagged with an "asterisk" in future abortion cases, Boothe claimed Friday on "The Story."

KAVANAUGH ACCUSER'S LAWYER SAID ALLEGATIONS COULD HELP UNDERMINE ABORTION RULINGS: 'PART OF WHAT MOTIVATED CHRISTINE'

"In fact, all of the attorneys that these accusers had acquired all are Democratic donors and Democrat attorneys. I think it further undermines and erodes any credibility Christine Ford ever had."

Boothe continued, adding she believed Blasey Ford proved less than truthful during the Kavanaugh hearings.

"By the time the Washington Post ever went to print with her original story, she had already given multiple versions of the event. She lied about her fear of flying," she claimed.

Katz made the remarks at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference, titled "Applied Feminism and #MeToo." Her comments were first quoted in the book "Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh" by Ryan Lovelace, which Fox News has obtained.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Katz said in the video. “He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important.

"It is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

