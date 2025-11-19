Lindsey Graham vows to sue over 'Arctic Frost' investigation targeting GOP lawmakers' phone records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowed to sue over the "Arctic Frost" investigation that targeted him and other prominent Republican lawmakers, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity he "isn't going to put up" with the injustice anymore.

"I think this was worse than Watergate, an effort to destroy President Trump, charge him with crimes that are just ridiculous, and come after people like me," Graham said Tuesday.

"I'm not going to put up with this crap anymore. I'm going to sue."

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith allegedly tracked the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican lawmakers, including Graham, as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Fox News Digital learned last month.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., were all reportedly subjected to the tracking as well.

Graham criticized the timing of what many Republicans have called lawfare against President Donald Trump once he announced his 2024 presidential run.

"Three days later, Jack Smith is appointed special counsel in November 2022. By August of 2023, there are 91 felony charges against him [Trump] coming from New York, Washington, and Atlanta. My phone records were seized as part of this. I am tired of this," he said.

"Arctic Frost" was opened inside the FBI on April 13, 2022. Smith was appointed as special counsel to take over the probe in November 2022.

Graham previously unloaded on the investigation during a separate appearance on the Fox News Channel, insisting that Jack Smith's investigators need to "pay big" for the probe, while insisting the move was a violation of the separation of powers.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.