Lindsey Graham: Trump would not have withdrawn from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., argued on Monday that President Trump would not have withdrawn troops from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result.

"This is a time for presidential leadership. But the problem with President Biden is he doesn't understand the nature of the war. He's like a deer in the headlights and he's unable to adjust," Graham told "America Reports."

Graham said that "the worst thing at a time of crisis is to have a commander-in-chief who can't change their mind."

"As much as criticism you want to levy against President Trump, he made a decision in Syria to withdraw and he changed his mind when he saw what was going to happen. He had a conditions-based withdrawal in Afghanistan. I'm convinced that President Trump would not have let this happen," Graham argued.

BIDEN DENIES HE'S 'OLD FRIENDS' WITH CHINA'S XI, SAYS WORLD QUESTIONING BEIJING ON COVID-19 ORIGIN PROBE

"It looks like a nightmare," former translator for the U.S. military Faridoon Azeen told Fox News in an email. Azeen was unable to obtain a visa and leave the country. Now there’s a Taliban checkpoint outside of his apartment window.

"I do believe I will be killed if I am captured," he wrote to Fox.

Thousands of Afghans are seeking passage out of the country at Kabul’s airport causing a chaotic situation. President Biden has deployed additional U.S. troops to secure and restore order to the airport.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham blasted Biden for rejecting "sound military advice."

"Our military told President Biden, if you do what you're talking about doing, you're going to have chaos on your hands. And they were right and President Biden was wrong," Graham said. "Safe corridors need to be established right now to avoid thousands of people from being slaughtered who helped us. And if we don't help these people now, who will help us in the future?"

Fox News' Greg Palkot contributed to this report.