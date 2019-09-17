Lindsey Graham says any Kavanaugh impeachment 'dead on arrival' in Senate

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted those Democratic lawmakers who have publicly considered whether Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached.

Several Democratic presidential candidates made remarks to that effect over the weekend after The New York Times published a supposed bombshell piece in which Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct. The paper later published an "editor's note," saying the original version of the book excerpt published by the Times had left out key details.

Graham told Sean Hannity on Tuesday's edition of Fox News' "Hannity" that the Times story is "scurrilous" and that any impeachment proceeding brought before the U.S. Senate -- which adjudicates such matters -- would be dead on arrival.

NYT UPDATES KAVANAUGH 'BOMBSHELL' TO NOTE ACCUSER DOESN'T RECALL ALLEGED ASSAULT

"Two United States senators running for president have called for Kavanaugh's impeachment based on an article in The New York Times that's bogus," he said.

In all, seven presidential hopefuls had called for Kavanaugh's impeachment after the initial story was published, prior to the revision -- including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, billionaire Tom Steyer, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

On "Hannity," Graham also alluded to the fact Boston-area Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., a member of "the Squad," is considering drafting impeachment articles against Kavanaugh in the House.

The Gray Lady's editorial update included the significant detail that several friends of the alleged victim, Harmon Joyce, said she did not recall the purported sexual assault in question at all. The Times also stated for the first time that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed, and has made no other comment about the episode.

The only firsthand account concerning the supposed attack in the original piece, which was published Saturday, came from a Clinton-connected lawyer who claimed to have witnessed it.

The lawyer, Max Stier, did not actually provide his account directly; the Times acknowledged that "two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier" had relayed his supposed version of events.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.