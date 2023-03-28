Lindsey Graham fires back at Biden for 'offensive' tweet: Things are going to 'hell in a handbasket'

President Biden blasted Republicans on Twitter Saturday, claiming GOP proposals would "slash funding for border security - a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country." Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted the president on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday for the "offensive" claim, noting President Biden's "weak" stance on the border.

BIDEN BLASTED FOR CLAIMING GOP WOULD SLASH BORDER FUNDING: ‘MUST BE A PARODY’

LINDSEY GRAHAM: This is offensive to me that the president would suggest that the Republican Party is weak on the border. Mr. President, since you've been in charge, everything is going to hell in a handbasket. You've had the largest number of illegal immigrant crossings on your watch in the history of the country. The drug cartels are poisoning more Americans every year than are killed by car wrecks and gun violence combined. You have no solution to these problems. You withdrew from Afghanistan. And General [Michael] Kurilla, the CENTCOM commander, said, within six months, ISIS-K, ISIS members in Afghanistan can attack America without warning. And one of the easiest ways to do that is come through a broken border. So this is an effort to deflect that will fall flat.

"MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country," the president tweeted. "We need more resources to secure the border . Not less."

Biden’s tweet included a photo of himself shaking hands with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer, which was taken from his first and only trip to the border in El Paso, Texas, in January. Photos taken by Getty showed Biden briefly spoke with CBP officers sitting inside a mobile X-ray truck on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol told lawmakers earlier this month the agency does not have operational control of the U.S. southern border and also said migration levels were at "crisis" levels in some places. It was also revealed this week that Border Patrol had reached one million migrant encounters already for fiscal year 2023.

