Graham claims Democrats want to 'give China a pass' over coronavirus out of spite toward Trump

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that Democrats appear to be going soft on China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic because any confrontational words or actions would prove President Trump correct.

"I'm 100 percent convinced that without Chinese Communist Party deception the virus wouldn't be here in the United States," Graham said. "I'm 100 percent convinced they will never cooperate until they are made to do so.

"We can't let the Democratic Party give China a pass."

At one point, host Laura Ingraham played clips of Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., and former Secretary of State John Kerry criticizing Trump while declining to assess China with any responsibility.

"The reason that we're in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did," Murphy told CNN last month, while Kerry urged Washington to "work with China" while claiming Trump is "all over the place" with his response to the pandemic.

"You just heard China apologists, [and] the reason they don't want to be hard on China because it would prove Trump to be right about China, and it's pretty sick," Graham said.

The senator added that some of the criticism of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine likely stems from the fact it has been touted by the president as a potential remedy for coronavirus.

"The virus didn't come from Trump Tower, it came from China," he said, adding he will introduce sanctions against Beijing in the coming days, in order to hold the CCP "accountable."