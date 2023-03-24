Libs of TikTok creator tears into AOC after thwarted attempt to confront her: 'She cowered away'

Chaya Raichik, the creator of the viral Libs of TikTok, recounted attempting to visit Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' congressional office after alleging the "Squad" firebrand "defamed" her during a recent hearing.

During a hearing in February, Ocasio-Cortez went after Libs of TikTok for sharing videos regarding Boston Children’s Hospital's gender transition procedures for minors. She eemed that Libs of TikTok posted a "lie" that was "circulated by other prominent far-right influencers" and that the information led to "real life harassment and ultimately a bomb threat" to Boston Children's Hospital.

On Friday, Raichik traveled to Washington and filmed herself inside the Cannon House Office Building approaching Ocasio-Cortez' office. She knocked on the door and encountered a staffer who said the lawmaker was not in, and to "give me one second."

After some time, Raichik told the camera that "I don't think we're going to get to talk to her. We don't I don't know if she's in or not, but I think that that door slams where it's really telling. So I don't think they want to talk to us."

Raichik left a message on one of the many sticky notes posted outside the office door, asking AOC not to "lie about American citizens."

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday, Raichik suggested she was not surprised AOC didn't meet with her.

"I absolutely had no expectations for her to own up to it. I went to her office, and I was ready to sit down with her and get to the bottom of this and explain it. And I don't know if she was in the office or not, but I know she cowered away," she said.

"I don't think she would ever face me or ever have a discussion about it. But I as an American citizen -- I don't appreciate being defamed in front of millions of people. So I wanted to confront her, and she cowered."

Raichik added Ocasio-Cortez is protected by legislative privilege and is therefore able to "lie about me in a committee hearing."

She accused the congresswoman of using her position in power to call on Big Tech to censor critics.

"That's what she did in the hearing. And that is really scary," Raichik said.

Raichik's Libs of TikTok put the children's hospital in the spotlight when she shared videos from the hospital's YouTube account where doctors at the hospital said they were offering "gender-affirming hysterectomies" to young girls.

