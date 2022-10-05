Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa

Liberals were outraged after a video emerged of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., suggesting that the "national regime media" were rooting for Hurricane Ian to cause mass casualties and destruction in The Sunshine State.

"Well look, I think, I think part of it quite frankly, you know you have national regime media that they wanted to see Tampa because they thought that, that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think," DeSantis can be heard telling a reporter in the video posted by Florida Voice News.

He went on to say that the media doesn’t care about the people of Florida affected by Ian, and are only using coverage of storms and the ensuing destruction to advance their agenda.

HURRICANE IAN: NEW YORK TIMES HITS FLORIDA REPUBLICANS SEEKING AID AFTER OPPOSING CLIMATE CHANGE LEGISLATION

"They don’t care about the destruction in their wake, they don’t care about the lives here. If they can use it to pursue their political agenda—they will do it," DeSantis said.

His comments quickly garnered attention on Twitter, with many liberal users shocked and frustrated by DeSantis’ comments.

DeSantis’ gubernatorial opponent Charlie Crist slammed the Florida governor for his comments, calling it "disgusting" that he would blame "anyone and everyone" for the hurricane, rather than own up to his "failure of leadership."

"Always projection. This is how Republican brains work. Republicans would wish death and destruction to hurt Democrats, just as they’re cheering on recession and higher gas prices and inflation," American Independent senior political reporter Emily C. Singer wrote.

"This is insane," former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood wrote.

BIDEN-DESANTIS FLORIDA MEETING PREVIEWS POSSIBLE 2024 CONTEST

"[T]he sort of crazy talk you get from a governor who hires operatives to lure immigrants in another state as unwitting pawns in a political stunt he thinks will help make him president," he added in a follow-up tweet.

American film producer Alfred Spellman reacted to the video by speaking to the "paranoid style" of DeSantis’ politics, characterized by "whiny victimhood" and "grandiose narcissism."

The criticism of DeSantis continued on, with many accusing the Florida governor of being paranoid and intentionally causing division amongst the country.

"Lavish paranoia and alt-reich trolling is all they have," Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson chimed in.

"Everything is projection, this is what they would wish for. They can’t imagine a world where people have empathy and genuinely don’t wish death on their opponents for political gain," animation director Ryan Sohmer added.

The people of Florida continue to face power outages, lingering flood levels and continued rescue missions as people look to return to their communities.

Liberal media outlets, including CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times, have criticized DeSantis over the past week for the state of Florida’s insurance system, his previous decision not to back legislation that would provide aid for Hurricane Sandy, and past comments about climate change. He was also mocked for asking for federal assistance to alleviate the damage caused by Ian.