Liberal New York Times columnist warns it's 'ridiculous' to ignore the 'erosion of Biden's support'

Liberal New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow argued that Democrats cannot afford to ignore growing frustration and anxiety around President Biden's ability to win the 2024 presidential election.

"It is ridiculous to ask people to ignore the erosion of Biden’s support among demographic groups that he must secure to win re-election," Blow wrote in a Wednesday column.

"I sense a growing dissatisfaction with Biden, particularly among young minorities, and the war in Gaza is only making it worse," Blow continued. "The passions are so high now that I think this tension will remain even after the war ends."

Blow cited a recent New York Times-Siena College poll that found Trump leading Biden by 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. In Wisconsin, Biden held a two-point lead over Trump. Biden won all six states in 2020.

The poll prompted responses from prominent members of the Democratic Party, including ex-Obama adviser and CNN senior political analyst David Axelrod, who said that it may be "wise" for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

"Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's," Axelrod asked in a thread on X .

Axelrod later attempted to reverse those comments in an interview with Politico, saying, "It’s overreacting to say I told him to drop out. I didn’t do that. He’s the only one to make the decision. And if his decision is ‘no, I’m the best person to take this on,’ then he will."

Blow responded directly to Axelrod's thoughts on Biden. "I don’t view Axelrod’s comments as controversial," he wrote.

"They’re not a dig at Biden for his performance. It is ridiculous to ask people to ignore the erosion of Biden’s support among demographic groups that he must secure to win re-election."

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

