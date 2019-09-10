MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski attacks 'pathetic' Kevin McCarthy: 'He just has no self-respect'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was on the receiving end of a verbal blitz from MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday after he defended military personnel repeatedly staying at Trump's resort in Scotland.

"This is really pathetic," Brzezinski tweeted alongside a video of McCarthy's remarks.

"He just has no self respect. None at all. This was so hard to watch and on top of it, it was really bad acting. #yikes #ew," she added.

During a press conference on Tuesday, McCarthy dismissed controversy surrounding the stays by suggesting Trump's hotel was just like any other.

"The president's resorts are hotels that he owns, that people are traveling. It's just like any other hotel," McCarthy said. "I know that people will look at it. I don't know that that's different than anything else. Is it different than if I go and stay or eat at a Marriott here or eat at the Trump?

"The president isn't asking me to. He's competing in a private enterprise. It's [not] something he controls in that process, so if it's in the process, they can stay there."

Brzezinski has a history of knocking the minority leader and, in particular, calling him "Steve."

"Steve, keep going. This is SO worth it .." Brzezinski tweeted in January. She had posted a video of McCarthy defending Trump amid a government shutdown in which the president demanded Democrats fund his request for a southern border wall.