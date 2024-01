Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers ridiculed the Democratic Party's inability to come up with catchy slogans, begging them to "Please suck less" on his Wednesday night show.

President Biden's campaign launched new merchandise following his write-in primary win in New Hampshire. The new merch suggests Biden is preparing for a rematch against former President Trump, with many products featuring the text, "Together, we will defeat Donald Trump, again."

Meyers shared the new motto before dramatically shuddering and lowering his face into his hands in exasperation.

"Democrats, why are you so bad at this stuff?" he remarked. "That is not a slogan. That's like an affirmation you tape on your bathroom mirror."

"Slogans don't have multiple punctuation marks in them. A slogan is like, 'Let's go' or ‘Vote or die.’ This is a sentence so awkward that you think, 'Oh, it must spell out a cool acronym, and then it doesn't," he joked.

"Plus, you can't end your slogan with an ‘again,’ when his slogan ends with an ‘again,'" Meyers said, referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" tagline.

"Democrats, I'm begging you, please suck less," he pleaded, then joked that would be a better slogan for the Biden campaign to use in 2024.

"Oh, oh, that's not bad," he teased. "'Democrats: we suck less.'"

According to reports, "deflated" liberals haven't been purchasing Democratic merchandise in stores around Washington D.C.

Talking about the decline in political merchandise purchases in 2023, a local bookstore owner said, "I just sense that people are a little bit deflated and weary. When Trump first came into office, people felt like it could make a difference, but not as much now."