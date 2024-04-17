Liberal comedian pummels piñata after learning Trump gaining with Latino voters

Actor John Leguizamo attacked a piñata in a fit of rage Tuesday after learning Donald Trump was gaining support among Latino voters.

After he mocked an ad from the Trump campaign targeting Latino voters, "The Daily Show" guest host expressed dismay over polls showing he was gaining ground with Latinos.

"I mean, clearly, Trump isn’t making any effort to get Latino voters or make them a priority," Leguizamo scoffed. "But the thing that hurts the most is that his lazy a-- strategy is actually working."

The comedy show played a news clip reading the results of a poll earlier this year which put Trump ahead of Biden by six points with Latino voters. Leguizamo reacted by grabbing a piñata from under his desk and punching it.

The comedian let out a string of curse words in Spanish aimed at Trump while attacking the piñata. After regaining his composure, Leguizamo warned Democrats were in trouble because Latino voters trusted Trump over Biden to handle their number one concern: inflation.

"It looks like the Democrats are in trouble. And you might be thinking, how is this possible? Donald Trump is winning Latinos? ‘Build the wall’ Donald Trump? ‘Mass deportations’ Donald Trump? Guy who thinks Daddy Yankee is a baseball player, Donald Trump? But the truth is, in 2024, Latino voters have something else on their minds," he said.

"That’s right. For Latinos, this election is all about inflation! And that makes sense! Inflation is bad right now," he said before claiming that Trump had no solutions to solve the crisis.

Another recent poll from Axios/Ipsos shows Latinos overwhelmingly support Trump over Biden on key issues like the economy.

The poll found only 20% of Latinos think Biden is "good for the U.S. economy," while 42% of respondents said the same about Trump. Latinos also favor Trump on immigration, crime and public safety.

Biden received 50% support among Latino voters in a recent NY Times/Siena College survey, which is historically low for a Democrat, according to a report from The Hill. At the same time, Trump had 41% support among Latinos, which is on the higher end for a GOP candidate in recent elections.