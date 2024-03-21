Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Latino voters fret about high cost of living in Biden's economy as election looms

Trump holds a six-point lead over Biden among Hispanic voters, per a recent New York Times poll

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Latino voters in Arizona discuss rising cost of living in Biden's economy ahead of election

Latino voters in Arizona discuss rising cost of living in Biden's economy ahead of election

Latino voters in Arizona discussed inflation and the high cost of consumer goods under President Biden in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday.

Latino voters in Arizona discussed inflation and other economic difficulties under President Biden in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday.

Steve Macias, who voted for former President Trump in 2020, said that he was having "trouble trying to figure out" which candidate he was going to vote for in the presidential election. 

But Macias said that he was also deeply concerned about the cost of food and other goods. 

HISPANIC VOTERS DELIVER BLOW TO 'LATINOS CON BIDEN-HARRIS' CAMPAIGN: 'THEY'RE PANDERING TO US'

Latino voters in Arizona discussed inflation and other economic difficulties under President Biden in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday. (Fox News)

"I was putting gas in the car the other day and I walked in to buy a candy bar, which I don’t do too often, and I looked down [and] it was $2.29," he said. 

"I can afford a candy bar, but I refuse to buy this candy bar because I’m not paying $2.29 for a candy bar," he said, adding that other common goods like "toilet paper" and even food items like "chicken" have become more difficult to afford. 

"It used to be that we could go out and do things [like] go out to dinner once twice a week," Raquel Gloden, an independent who voted for Trump in 2020, told CBS News. 

"Now, no, that’s not happening," she said. "We have to budget everything down to the finest thing and the cost of health care and medical has gone up."

BIDEN LAUNCHES 'LATINOS CON BIDEN-HARRIS' TO COURT HISPANIC VOTERS WOOED BY TRUMP

Biden and Trump

A New York Times/Siena College poll from earlier this month found former President Trump holds a six-point lead over Biden among Hispanic voters. (Biden photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Trump photo Mario Tama/Getty Images )

The president launched the "Latinos con Biden-Harris" campaign program on Tuesday during a campaign stop in Arizona, Fox News Digital reported.

"The Latino vote was critical to the President’s victory in 2020, and 2024 will be no different," said campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez.

The Hispanic voter base is considered one of the most valuable demographics for candidates in the 2024 presidential election – the Latino population continues to rise while its historic affiliation with the Democrats has wavered.

A New York Times/Siena College poll from earlier this month found former President Trump holds a six-point lead over Biden among Hispanic voters.

Fox News' Mija Maslar contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.