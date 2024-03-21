Arizona Latino voters fret about high cost of living in Biden's economy as election looms

Latino voters in Arizona discussed inflation and other economic difficulties under President Biden in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday.

Steve Macias, who voted for former President Trump in 2020, said that he was having "trouble trying to figure out" which candidate he was going to vote for in the presidential election.

But Macias said that he was also deeply concerned about the cost of food and other goods.

"I was putting gas in the car the other day and I walked in to buy a candy bar, which I don’t do too often, and I looked down [and] it was $2.29," he said.

"I can afford a candy bar, but I refuse to buy this candy bar because I’m not paying $2.29 for a candy bar," he said, adding that other common goods like "toilet paper" and even food items like "chicken" have become more difficult to afford.

"It used to be that we could go out and do things [like] go out to dinner once twice a week," Raquel Gloden, an independent who voted for Trump in 2020, told CBS News.

"Now, no, that’s not happening," she said. "We have to budget everything down to the finest thing and the cost of health care and medical has gone up."

The president launched the "Latinos con Biden-Harris" campaign program on Tuesday during a campaign stop in Arizona, Fox News Digital reported.

"The Latino vote was critical to the President’s victory in 2020, and 2024 will be no different," said campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez.

The Hispanic voter base is considered one of the most valuable demographics for candidates in the 2024 presidential election – the Latino population continues to rise while its historic affiliation with the Democrats has wavered.

A New York Times/Siena College poll from earlier this month found former President Trump holds a six-point lead over Biden among Hispanic voters.

