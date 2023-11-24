John Leguizamo explodes on Univision for platforming Trump, compares interview to excrement

Actor John Leguizamo called out Univision in an extended rant on "The Daily Show" for interviewing former President Donald Trump.

"I don’t know what is more shocking," Leguizamo said, "that Univision gave Trump a softball interview or that Trump let a Latin guy into his house?"

"How did that happen? Did he think he was there to mow the lawn?" the left-wing actor joked.

Journalist Enrique Acevedo sat down with Trump for a wide-ranging interview from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, and some liberals have expressed outrage that the Spanish-language network offered a platform to the former president. Others have insisted liberal anchor Jorge Ramos should have conducted the interview because he would have pushed back harder on Trump's comments.

Leguizamo specifically named Acevedo in his monologue, also claiming that Univision has let the Latino community down.

"For decades, Univision has been the channel that Latinos have trusted for news, whether it’s news about the world, or news about a sexy lady miner willing to go up against the most powerful woman in town, for amor," Leguizamo joked, showing a picture of a movie.

The actor said that while there is "nothing wrong with Univision interviewing Trump," the problem was that the outlet missed an opportunity to "confront" him.

"I thought it would be a dope opportunity to confront him on his hardline anti-Latino policies," Leguizamo said. "But instead of an interview worthy of Univision, we saw this caca mierda," a crude term roughly translating to excrement.

Leguizamo also mocked the questions that Trump was asked during his Univision interview. "Mr. Trump, why are you so beloved by the Latino community?'" Leguizamo said, making fun of Acevedo's questions to Trump.

"And just to be clear, we Latinos are not a monolith," he continued. "There are some of us that do support Trump. In my family we refer to him as 'the uncle who doesn’t get invited to Thanksgiving.' But that’s just my house."

Leguizamo concluded that "Univision has a responsibility to fully report what a second Trump presidency could mean" for Latinos in the U.S. "And the truth is that that sh-t is mad scary," he said.

Univision has faced serious backlash from left-leaning journalists and celebrities after it aired the interview with Trump.

TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis, however, defended Univision’s interview with former President Donald Trump in a memo to staffers after uproar from the left, insisting the network will not be "deterred by partisan interests and agenda-driven advocacy."

Despite losing the election in 2020, Trump improved his standing with Latino voters compared to 2016 and has continued to make inroads in what has long been a strongly Democratic voting bloc.

