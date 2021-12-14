Leo Terrell rips 'woke' CA school districts banning failing grades: More 'critical race nonsense'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney and former teacher, sounded off on "woke" California school districts that have decided to ban failing grades. Terrell called the decision insulting and "racist."

The school boards, which have banned "D" and "F" grades, claim it will help Black, Latino and low-income students.

Terrell, however, believes the move will devalue education and is an insult to students of color.

"This Democratic leftist woke culture has basically destroyed any incentive to do well," he said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"And the insult is that it’s directed at Blacks and brown kids – that we need some type of special help. It’s insulting."

Terrell called on parents to take their children out of public schools as a result of the new initiative that he says is an expansion of critical race theory teaching.

"It targets kids based on skin color. It’s racist, and I find that offensive."

He said banning failing grades is a disincentive for students and teachers to work as hard.

"This is nothing more than a backdoor way to please public school unions," he said.

Teachers unions have faced immense backlash over the past year for trying to prevent parents from influencing their children’s education and for pushing things like critical race theory.

Terrell said the move to ban failing grades will only give students a false sense of security.

"When the rubber hits the road, and when they go to graduate school, medical school, law school? They won’t be able to compete," he said.

"The smart parents are going to take their kids out of public school, go to private school, and they’re going to be facing the best and the brightest."

He warned that if schools don’t allow students to fail, it could harm them in the future.

"This is a prescription for failure later in their career."