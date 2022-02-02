Leo Terrell: The 'key' to tackling crime spike is to focus on career criminals

As violent crime continues to rise across America, attorney Leo Terrell joins ‘Americas Newsroom’ urging NYC Mayor Eric Adams to call out prosecutors for ‘soft-on-crime’ policies after two young NYPD officers were killed.

LEO TERRELL: …the gun issue is the issue that the Democrats want to talk about. What needs to be focused on are the career criminals that are constantly being released every day and not being held incarcerated. That's the key. And can I mention one other thing: if you look, America needs to know what makes up the police department. Please scan the sea of blue. You see black, white, brown, young officers that represents America's finest… that sea of blue represents the best and the brightest of America. I think Adams' honeymoon period is over. I think Adams needs to call out the prosecutors and go after these guys.

