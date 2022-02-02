Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Leo Terrell: The 'key' to tackling crime spike is to focus on career criminals

NYC mourns the loss of two NYPD young police officers

Leo Terrell on NYC rising crime: Mayor Adams' 'honeymoon period is over,' needs to call people out Video

Leo Terrell on NYC rising crime: Mayor Adams' 'honeymoon period is over,' needs to call people out

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell urges New York City mayor Eric Adams to call out soft-on-crime prosecutors as crime continues too plague the Big Apple

As violent crime continues to rise across America, attorney Leo Terrell joins ‘Americas Newsroom’ urging NYC Mayor Eric Adams to call out prosecutors for ‘soft-on-crime’ policies after two young NYPD officers were killed.

LEO TERRELL: …the gun issue is the issue that the Democrats want to talk about. What needs to be focused on are the career criminals that are constantly being released every day and not being held incarcerated. That's the key. And can I mention one other thing: if you look, America needs to know what makes up the police department. Please scan the sea of blue. You see black, white, brown, young officers that represents America's finest… that sea of blue represents the best and the brightest of America. I think Adams' honeymoon period is over. I think Adams needs to call out the prosecutors and go after these guys.

WATCH THE FULL ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM' INTERVIEW BELOW: 

