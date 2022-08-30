Leo Terrell goes off on Biden calling Trump supporters 'semi-fascists': 'That's not America, it's chaos'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell rebuked President Biden over "outrageous" comments about "MAGA Republicans" on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday. Terrell highlighted the "chaos" left-wing "extremists" are causing, criticizing President Biden for divisive rhetoric.

BIDEN SAYS ‘EXTREME' MAGA PHILOSOPHY IS ‘LIKE SEMI-FASCISM’: ‘IT’S NOT JUST TRUMP'

LEO TERRELL: Well, first of all, the characterization of 75 million Americans being extremists is just outrageous. Remember Joe Biden on Inauguration Day said he wanted to unify the country. That is a lie because he has just drove 75 million Trump supporters under the bus. I can sit here and proudly tell you, you call me a former Democrat. I left the Democratic Party because I became a Republican. Because the Democrats are radical. They're extremists - Antifa, Black Lives Matter, 500 riots over the last three years, defund the police. That's not America. That's chaos. And that's exactly what Joe Biden is doing. Politics, rhetoric. And you know what? This is a president that is basically unwanted by his own party, but he's pushing the political reform agenda of the left.

