CNN's Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo blasted for criticizing parents opposed to teaching CRT: 'Such a pitiful canard'

CNN anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo were the focus of intense criticism Friday after the pair went after parents opposed to teaching critical race theory in schools.

During the Thursday handoff between their shows, the left-wing hosts questioned why parents wouldn't want the controversial subject taught to their children and inferred that they were showing their "privilege" by not wanting their "pleasure" interrupted by the change.

REP. VIRGINIA FOXX: HOW TO FIGHT CRITICAL RACE THEORY, OTHER DUBIOUS IDEOLOGIES AND END STUDENT INDOCTRINATION

The pair, along with their network, were lambasted on social media following the interaction. One critic referred to the hosts' approach to the topic as "such a pitiful canard," while another said that parents "should absolutely have the privilege of not being compelled to send their kids to schools that teach pseudohistory and identitarianism."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY SLAMS DON LEMON'S ‘INSIDIOUS’ CRITICISM OF PARENTS AGAINST CRT: ‘IT’S TEARING US APART'

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany specifically called out Lemon during Friday's broadcast of "Outnumbered," blasting him for his "insidious" criticisms against parents, and arguing that parents might not want their children taught they're automatically oppressed if they're Black and automatically an oppressor if they're White.

"We also need to speak to … the people who didn’t want to commemorate this or don’t think that the full history of our country should be taught in schools," Lemon said Thursday, referring to people opposed to teaching critical race theory and making Juneteenth a federal holiday. "All of it should be taught. There were many more people who contributed to the beginnings, the starting of this country, to making this country what it is, than just one group of people."

Cuomo questioned why people would assume the teaching of critical race theory would lead to their children being lectured on why they're bad if they're White. "That’s the only problem, is your perception," he added.

TEACHER DEFENDS PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY ON STUDENTS, CALLS OPPONENTS RACIST

"Why wouldn’t you want your kid to understand the roots of slavery and the legacy of slavery? How it has played out for enslaved people, as a culture, throughout the years. Why wouldn’t you want that?" Cuomo asked.

"That’s the whole thing about what privilege is, is that … people don’t like to have their pleasure interrupted, their peace interrupted," Lemon said. "And so, people think that it should be the way that it should be, because they have been taught that in this country. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But, you know … having people come to the realization, especially ancestors of slaves, that they were enslaved, and that they were beaten, that they were sold, that they weren’t able to accrue wealth, they weren’t able to go to school, they weren’t able to go vote," he added. "You think that makes them feel good? So, the folks on the other side, stop making it about you, and be curious instead of judgmental."