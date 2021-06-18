Kayleigh McEnany slams Don Lemon's 'insidious' criticism of parents against CRT: 'It's tearing us apart'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed CNN anchor Don Lemon Friday over his "insidious" criticism of parents who oppose the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

McEnany, responding to Lemon's Thursday claim that parents who were against teaching critical race theory were showing their "privilege," defended the parents, arguing that regardless of race, they may not want their children being taught that they're either oppressed because they are Black or an oppressor because they are White.

TEACHER DEFENDS PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY ON STUDENTS, CALLS OPPONENTS RACIST

"You have to be privileged and you don’t want your pleasant life interrupted if you're opposed to critical race theory. No, Don!" McEnany said.

"Maybe you're a father like Ty Smith who doesn’t want your little son or daughter to be taught that they are oppressed, that they will have to navigate a systemically racist country that is at its core rotten," she added, referring to the Black Illinois father who was seen in a viral video arguing against the teaching of critical race theory.

She argued that a White father or mother might also disapprove of their child being taught that they are an oppressor because they're white.

DAVID MARCUS: CRITICAL RACE THEORY – HERE'S THE RIGHT WAY TO TEACH IT IN OUR SCHOOLS

"And when it comes to painting with a broad brush, I'm sick of Don Lemon telling me who is opposed to critical race theory and who isn't. I'm sick of him telling me that Trump voters are rude … Get rid of that broad brush, Don, because it’s not working for you, and it's insidious, and it's tearing us apart," McEnany said.