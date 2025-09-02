Legal group unveils toolkits for parents to fight discrimination, union-driven agendas in schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America First Legal announced Tuesday it has launched a Parent and Student Action Center to help defend parental rights and protect students in schools.

"Parents have a fundamental obligation to raise the next generation and to instill values that will not just preserve and sustain our values, but that will facilitate unprecedented greatness for generations to come," Gene Hamilton, president of America First Legal, said in a statement. "No failing school bureaucracy should ever stand in the way of greatness, and these resources that the team at America First Legal have put together have the potential to change outcomes in demonstrably beneficial ways."

The Parent and Student Action Center is described as "a one-stop hub designed to give parents and students practical resources to push back against woke curricula, union-driven agendas and unlawful discrimination in schools," according to an email from the organization obtained by Fox News Digital .

The announcement comes as parental rights continue to take center stage in education debates. The initiative highlights ongoing battles over classroom content and the role of parents in school decision-making.

America First Legal said the hub includes toolkits to help parents and students understand Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — which prohibits schools receiving federal funding from discriminating based on race, color or national origin — and Title IX, which bars discrimination based on sex or gender. The toolkits also explain how families can use these laws to fight discrimination.

For example, the Title VI toolkit page instructs users on how to file a signed, written complaint within 180 days of the alleged incident. It specifies that complaints should include the name, address and telephone number of the person filing; the name and address of the institution accused of discrimination; background information about the incident, including those allegedly involved; and the names of any witnesses.

"There is nothing more cherished than the watchful eyes of parents," Julie Alexa Strauss, America First Legal senior counsel, said in a statement. "AFL stands with families as they push back against woke ideology and unlawful actions in schools."

The Action Center also includes resources on the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA), which governs parental rights over federally funded surveys or instructional materials; the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act ( FERPA ), which protects student education records; and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and related state open records laws, which allow the public to request documents from government agencies.

Each toolkit comes with template letters for parents and students.

"In June, the United States Supreme Court explicitly and forcefully reaffirmed the constitutional rights of parents to direct the education of their children," Ian Prior, America First Legal senior counselor, said. "America First Legal is committed to empowering parents to exercise that fundamental right and fighting back against the special interests that are controlling our local public schools and using children as the subjects of a backwards and harmful social and political experiment."