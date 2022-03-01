Liberal Twitter boos Biden’s ‘fund the police’ line in State of the Union: 'This is painful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal media pundits and activists were not pleased with President Biden telling America we needed to "fund the police" during his State of the Union address, Tuesday evening.

"We should all agree, the answer is not to defund the police, but fund the police. Fund them. Fund them!" Biden said at one point, drawing applause and a bipartisan standing ovation.

Outspoken MSNBC commentator Elie Mystal lashed out over this inclusion, slamming Biden's line as "freaking bollocks" and "what whites want to hear."

He followed up later, seemingly shocked by the president appealing to moderate voters.

Rutgers Professor and MSNBC commentator Brittney Cooper told Biden bluntly that funding the police "definitely ain't" the answer.

BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH CANNOT HIDE THE CRISES HE CREATED

Erika Andiola, an immigration activist and former press secretary for Bernie Sanders' campaign, was disgusted, claiming Biden sounded like Trump on crime and immigration.

Democrat activist Aimee Allison, meanwhile, tweeted this was "a crass play to white voters."

Philly Magazine editor-at-large Ernest Owens criticized the president in a series of tweets, saying he was "sure not woke."

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN CALLS TO SECURE BORDER AMID HISTORIC CRISIS

Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson claimed police presence didn't make communities safer.

The BLM organization's Twitter account also expressed frustration over the line.

President Biden threw meat to moderate voters ahead of this year’s midterm elections, by backing away from some unpopular far-left issues his party has embraced in recent years, including defund the police. Biden also drew standing ovations for addressing the need to "secure our border and fix the immigration system.'"