Biden's State of the Union speech cannot hide the crises he created

Tuesday Joe Biden will come to Capitol Hill and give the annual State of the Union Address. No matter how hard he tries, he will not be able to hide the fact that America is in crisis.

It’s not just one crisis, either: a war in Europe, the worst inflation in 40 years, the worst violent crime in 25 years, the highest gas prices in 7 years, the most illegal border crossings ever recorded, and the deadly, disgraceful surrender in Afghanistan. Joe Biden created each one of these crises, and they have led to another crisis: a complete lack of credibility from the bully pulpit.

Tuesday's speech will be overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of innocent Ukrainians are dead. Joe Biden probably won’t mention tonight how he failed to impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline just months after taking office, and blocked sanctions again while Vladimir Putin moved troops to the Ukrainian border.

Joe Biden will praise his own sanctions of Russia, yet, in reality, they have been too little, too late. He has intentionally avoided sanctioning Vladimir Putin’s energy industry, which is the cash cow funding the invasion and propping up the entire regime.

Joe Biden will probably tell the American people that energy prices are going up because of the war in Ukraine. He will also blame coronavirus, China, and big corporations. In other words, he will blame everyone but himself for America’s historic inflation.

The truth is that Joe Biden has not just poured fuel on the fire of inflation—he has been a pyromaniac, taking inflation to a 40-year high. Last March he signed the single largest spending bill in American history. He put two trillion dollars on America’s credit card and flooded the country with government cash. Since then, prices have gone up faster than wages.

Joe Biden has tried again and again to talk his way out of the problem, and he will try it again tonight. For months he told us inflation would be "transitory." In December he said inflation had "peaked."

He was dead wrong on both of these claims and the American people are reminded of it every time they go to the gas station or the grocery store. It is no wonder Joe Biden’s approval rating on the number one concern of the American people is just 31 percent.

Tuesday Joe Biden will likely tell us that we need to give him trillions and trillions more to spend. Yet this is exactly what got us into this inflation crisis in the first place. More spending means more taxes, more debt, and ultimately more inflation. No matter what the President says tonight, the American people are saying, no, thank you.

Joe Biden will have to mention the crime wave sweeping Democrat cities. America has recently experienced the most dramatic increase in murder in American history. Last year 16 cities broke records for homicides, all of them run by Democrats. These cities include major urban areas like Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia.

Democrat politicians have stoked hostility against police officers—a hostility that has led to record-high retirements as well as record-high killings of police officers in 2021.

Yet Tuesday Joe Biden won’t talk about the real roots of crime. He will say nothing about left-wing prosecutors and letting criminals go free. He won’t talk about how his party made its motto "Defund the Police." He won’t talk about how he nominated radical liberals to high positions of the Justice Department. Instead he is going to push for Congress to attack our Second Amendment rights.

He couldn’t be more wrong. Responsible legal gun ownership is fully protected by the Constitution and provides protections for citizens in their own homes.

Tuesday Joe Biden will likely avoid talking about the crisis on our Southern Border, which is the worst in American history. Two million illegal immigrants have been apprehended by border patrol since Joe Biden became president. On his watch, immigration enforcement inside our borders has ground to a halt. Immigration agents are averaging fewer than one arrest per month because their hands are tied by Joe Biden’s open borders policies.

American families are the ones paying the price for this radical agenda as Mexican drug cartels flood across the border with heroin and fentanyl.

Tuesday I will listen carefully to what the President has to say. The American people don’t want to listen to a fairy tale.

Joe Biden can brag and bluster all he wants Tuesday, yet the American people know better. They will respond—loudly and clearly—in November.