Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Left ripped for pushing nightmarish climate narrative on children: 'Apocalyptic poisoning'

A Democratic congresswoman claimed her child had 'nightmares' over the climate crisis

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
Greg Gutfeld: We've allowed political ideology to poison parent/child relationships Video

Greg Gutfeld: We've allowed political ideology to poison parent/child relationships

'The Five' co-hosts discuss Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., saying her child woke up with 'nightmares' over the climate crisis. 

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld slammed the left for pushing constant climate hysteria, saying it is "poisoning" parent and child relationships Monday on "The Five."

Gutfeld's comments came after Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts claimed her child woke up with "nightmares" over concerns around climate change. 

"A wise man coined a phrase called narrative poisoning, and this is apocalyptic poisoning," he said. "She's poisoned the child's brain." 

FILE- In this June 1, 2017 file photo, protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE- In this June 1, 2017 file photo, protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ((AP Photo/Susan Walsh))

"The Five" co-host argued parents share apocalyptic climate predictions with their children, assuming they can take on and understand anything.  

Gutfeld continued, saying society has allowed "political ideology to poison what is essentially a parent/child relationship." 

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS EMBRACE EXTREME TACTICS, VIOLENCE AS DEADLINE TO ‘SAVE THE PLANET’ DRAWS NEAR

"If you agree with mom, murderers are environmental heroes because, for every victim, they pull two carbon footprints off the planet. Good for them. Putin invades Ukraine, 200,000 dead? He [Zelenskyy] should win the Nobel Prize." 

A new survey shows Americans agree on climate change more than previously thought – and technology might be the solution Video

Co-host Dana Perino agreed, adding children are taught about climate guilt in school. 

She highlighted an example of a friend's child who was upset that the bed frame was made of wood. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In school that day, they had learned that America is cutting down all of its forests, and we are going to ruin the planet because we are cutting down wood, and she didn't want to have a bed like that anymore," Perino said. 

"It's coming from them [and] a lot of different angles. This is what I’m worried about: are these kids going to grow up and be the ones that are trying to throw tomato juice on a Van Gogh? Is that where this leads?" she questioned. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.