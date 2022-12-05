Left ripped for pushing nightmarish climate narrative on children: 'Apocalyptic poisoning'

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld slammed the left for pushing constant climate hysteria, saying it is "poisoning" parent and child relationships Monday on "The Five."

Gutfeld's comments came after Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts claimed her child woke up with "nightmares" over concerns around climate change.

"A wise man coined a phrase called narrative poisoning, and this is apocalyptic poisoning," he said. "She's poisoned the child's brain."

"The Five" co-host argued parents share apocalyptic climate predictions with their children, assuming they can take on and understand anything.

Gutfeld continued, saying society has allowed "political ideology to poison what is essentially a parent/child relationship."

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS EMBRACE EXTREME TACTICS, VIOLENCE AS DEADLINE TO ‘SAVE THE PLANET’ DRAWS NEAR

"If you agree with mom, murderers are environmental heroes because, for every victim, they pull two carbon footprints off the planet. Good for them. Putin invades Ukraine, 200,000 dead? He [Zelenskyy] should win the Nobel Prize."

Co-host Dana Perino agreed, adding children are taught about climate guilt in school.

She highlighted an example of a friend's child who was upset that the bed frame was made of wood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In school that day, they had learned that America is cutting down all of its forests, and we are going to ruin the planet because we are cutting down wood, and she didn't want to have a bed like that anymore," Perino said.

"It's coming from them [and] a lot of different angles. This is what I’m worried about: are these kids going to grow up and be the ones that are trying to throw tomato juice on a Van Gogh? Is that where this leads?" she questioned.