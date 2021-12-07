Left's philosophy on crime is on full display in blue states as Democrats promote 'chaos': Pavlich

The co-hosts of "The Five" scolded Democratic leaders for evading culpability surrounding their radical local policies that have caused an uptick in violent crime across blue states.

Co-host Jesse Watters on Tuesday pointed to an "absurd" statement from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in which he insisted the city is not plagued by a crime crisis despite a record number of homicides in 2021.

The Philadelphia Police Department has reported 521 homicides so far in 2021 – a 13% increase compared to 2020 and the city's highest number of killings since at least 2007.

PHILADELPHIA DA SAYS CITY DOES NOT HAVE ‘CRISIS OF CRIME’ DESPITE RECORD HOMICIDES IN 2021

"The leftist philosophy on crime is on full display," co-host Katie Pavlich said. "They don’t believe that this a problem because they believe in blowing up the system, tearing it down and replacing it with chaos, which is exactly what they are doing now."

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has also come under fire for his silence amid a surge in violent smash-and-grab burglaries and robberies. Critics blame Gascon's zero-bail policies for releasing 14 suspects who were allegedly involved in 11 smash-and-grab robberies last month hours after their arrest. Gascon has yet to publicly address the attacks.

"You hear from police that are able to speak on camera or in the newspapers that they are saying it’s demoralizing for them," co-host Dana Perino said. "They go out and do all the hard work, but they know they will be back on the street the next day, and then they commit additional crime."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also attempted to deflect blame when she appeared to place the responsibility on retailers for not better protecting their merchandise in big city smash-and-grab robberies.

Pavlich pointed to the restrictive gun control policies in Illinois wondering if Lightfoot would allow retail security guards to be armed.

"Probably not," she told viewers. "The whole philosophy of what they think…it's not just defending the police, it’s defunding people’s ability to defend themselves and then blaming them for it."