Lee Zeldin on arrest of armed man near Brett Kavanaugh's home: Democrats 'encouraging confrontation'

After an armed California man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., argued on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that Democrats are "encouraging confrontation." Zeldin said the Biden administration should have come out more forcefully when activist groups targeted judges' homes for rallies after the leaked abortion opinion.

BIDEN CONDEMNS ACTIONS OF ARMED MAN ARRESTED NEAR KAVANAUGH'S HOME, SUPPORTS INCREASED SECURITY FOR JUSTICES

LEE ZELDIN: From the White House press briefing room, you have the official spokesperson for the president encouraging it, refusing to condemn the targeted outing of the addresses of where to find the families of United States Supreme Court justices and then actually showing up and the ways that it can escalate because of leaders inside of the Democratic Party like Maxine Waters, who encourages confrontation.

You don't know to what extent somebody is willing to go. And I remember five years ago when somebody who was a Bernie Sanders supporter showed up at the baseball field where the Republicans were practicing for the congressional baseball game and shot Steve Scalise and would have killed a lot of others if not for the heroic Capitol Police officers who were there to take out the shooter. I don't blame Bernie Sanders for what his supporter did that day.

…

What you see right now is an encouragement of confrontation, where people are being asked to show up at these locations to harass the justices and their families. It's wrong and it can get worse.

