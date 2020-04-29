Lawrence Jones rips Hillary Clinton's new call not to 'waste' the COVID-19 crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hillary Clinton's universal health care push doesn't make sense when big government can't even nail basic facets down, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones stated Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt, Jones said that the government has been extremely ineffective in tackling real health problems head-on.

At a virtual town hall on Tuesday with 2020 presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, Clinton pushed for universal health care, citing "health frailties."

"This would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes," she told Biden.

"Well, she is right in the sense that this is an old saying for big government advocates: never let a crisis go to waste," Jones noted. "But, the problem is government has been extremely ineffective when it comes to doing their basic jobs."

"I mean, you have got testing kits just sitting in garages. We can't get certain things. They told us we needed the big Comfort Plus. And, we didn't need it. All the models are wrong," he remarked.

"So, I'm not sure we want universal health care when they can't even get basic things right," Jones pointed out. "When you look at the [Veterans Affairs] System...how would you feel [about] the same government that runs the VA system providing for average day Americans as well?"

"But, again, with most Democrats and big government Republicans, when they see these [crises] they never let them go to waste," he told the "Friends" hosts.

"Just like during 9/11 [when] they implemented more big government regulations when it comes to government spying and they never went away, although they told us they would be going away..." Jones concluded. "We are seeing the same thing now."