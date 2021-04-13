Lawrence Jones: Police want to 'survive' traffic stops, so do the 'citizens they interact with'

Fox News host Lawrence Jones opened Tuesday's "Fox News Primetime" discussing the recent officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, calling the topic "difficult" because of his childhood dream of being a police officer and his life as a Black man.

JONES: This is a difficult topic for me for many reasons. I’m a young Black man in America, who grew up wanting to be a cop. When I was a kid, my friends and I would play cops and robbers. And I was always the cop. I was a police explorer. And I eventually went onto college and majored in criminal justice. I have nothing but respect for the profession. I know how hard their job is. I know the stakes. I understand the inherent danger that comes with being a cop. But sadly, I also know what its like to have a negative experience with a police officer. I personally understand how experiences like that lead to fear and distrust. And look, I’m not alone in feeling that way.

I get it. Every time a police officer makes a stop, they have one goal in mind--they want to survive it. They want to go home. And the citizens they interact with want the same thing. They just want to go home. How could something so simple become so complicated? Unfortunately it is.

Jones also railed against liberal policies that often dominate the national narrative following police-involved shootings and the failure of conservatives to counter left-wing ideas including disarming police officers during traffic stops.

JONES: Black folks don’t even support this nonsense. But the problem with the left’s bad ideas on police reform is that they go unchallenged. They take up all the air in the room, because conservatives aren’t offering up enough common sense ideas in the wake of these tragedies. The Democrat echo chamber is responsible for cities defunding police — and we’re already seeing the dangerous consequences.

