Lawrence Jones on Juneteenth, Father's Day and the greatness of America

LAWRENCE JONES: I want to take a moment to reflect on a few of the most important holidays of the year.

So first, you got Juneteenth, a national holiday that marks the emancipation of slaves in America. No question about it: President Lincoln took steps years earlier to set freedom in motion. He's a hero of mine for his efforts.

Juneteenth, however, means a lot to me because this historic moment happened in my home state of Texas. As you know, I'm a proud Texan. Tomorrow, June 19, we remember the day that Texans got the word that once and for all, all slaves must be freed. The U.S. military took the lead.

Galveston holds a special place in my heart because it is where this overdue right and just action took place.

As I go across country, I get to meet folks from all walks of life, I call them, "my fam" and I mean it. And my fam would not be complete tonight if I could not celebrate Father's Day tomorrow with my daddy.

Juneteenth is why it is possible, there are heroes to thank, President Lincoln and others I speak of often, Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, just to name a few. Some paved the way and others picked up the noble cause they risked their lives for. And tonight, I want to close by thanking the brave men and women who made tomorrow possible.

Juneteenth is not in competition with the 4th of July, because none of us are free until all of us are free. Juneteenth reminds me of the greatness of America.

And again, happy Father's Day to my daddy and all those that are watching.

