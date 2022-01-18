Lawrence Jones on nationwide crime spike: Many DAs are putting criminals before actual victims

Lawrence Jones joined ‘Americas Newsroom' Tuesday slamming liberal DAs for supporting criminals over citizens after a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student was murdered by a homeless man in what was deemed a random act of violence.

LAWRENCE JONES: What we've seen consistently is a lot of these people on the street don't want help. You offer them services, they don't want; and you often offer them mental health support, they don't want it. And then you get a situation like this where they kill an innocent young lady that had a whole life ahead of her. These DAs don't care. They put the criminals before the actual victim. And you ask yourself, ‘When is enough going to be enough?’



Look, I'm a reasonable person, and when there are civil liberties that have been violated, we can have a conversation on that. But that's not what's happening in this country. The criminals are getting the priority and the victims become an afterthought when they release these people.

