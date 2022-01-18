Expand / Collapse search
Lawrence Jones on nationwide crime spike: Many DAs are putting criminals before actual victims

Violent crime on the rise in liberal-run American cities

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Lawrence Jones slams liberal DAs for rise in crime: 'When is enough going to be enough?'

Fox News enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones on the rise in violent crime and lack of accountability from prosecutors to enact real change, arguing many district attorneys are 'only representing the criminal'

Lawrence Jones joined ‘Americas Newsroom' Tuesday slamming liberal DAs for supporting criminals over citizens after a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student was murdered by a homeless man in what was deemed a random act of violence. 

MOTHER OF SLAIN NYC CASHIER DEMANDS JUSTICE, CALLS ON BURGER KING TO DO MORE

LAWRENCE JONES: What we've seen consistently is a lot of these people on the street don't want help. You offer them services, they don't want; and you often offer them mental health support, they don't want it. And then you get a situation like this where they kill an innocent young lady that had a whole life ahead of her. These DAs don't care. They put the criminals before the actual victim. And you ask yourself, ‘When is enough going to be enough?’ 



Look, I'm a reasonable person, and when there are civil liberties that have been violated, we can have a conversation on that. But that's not what's happening in this country. The criminals are getting the priority and the victims become an afterthought when they release these people. 

