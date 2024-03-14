LAURA: Venezuela and Haiti are using America as a dumping ground for their problems

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes how the Biden administration is responding to Haiti’s unrest and how it fits in with the president's agenda on illegal immigration since 2019 on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Almost five years later, because of Biden 's pro-migrant fanaticism, both countries, Venezuela and Haiti, are using America as a dumping ground for their problems. Venezuelan gangs like the notorious Tren de Aragua are flooding the border and committing horrific crimes here, and Maduro, of course, is happy they're someone else's problem now.

Tonight, a warning of a new wave and new dangers posed to Americans because Venezuela just released 100 more hardened criminals. According to one prominent Miami immigration attorney, these are career criminals. These are prisons where there's thugs and killers. These are not prisons where they housed the political opposition. Again, this is all on Biden. Venezuela would never try this stuff if Trump were president. And add to that the collapse of Haiti and the risk of a massive influx of unvetted Haitians into South Florida.

The Biden team would love this, of course, because they want to turn Florida blue, and the only way they know how to do that is not by changing any of their policies, it’s by canceling out native-born Americans with, as they call them, "newcomers." Of course, Biden folks will pretend that he's going to turn back the Haitians who try to come by boat.