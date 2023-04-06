LAURA INGRAHAM: Why would voters take advice from the people destroying California?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asks how California Gov. Gavin Newsom's economic policies could work for the whole country if they "don't lead to a healthy economy" in his own state on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We had more people vote in the last election than ever before and record turnout in the midterms as well, so this is a totally weak argument about democracy. In fact, if anyone's threatening democracy, it's the people who want to pack the Supreme Court. But [Gov. Gavin Newsom's] argument is not as weak as the performances in Florida…

GAVIN NEWSOM MAKES SURPRISE STOP AT FLORIDA COLLEGE TO ATTACK DESANTIS: ‘CRAWLING OUT OF MY SKIN FOR YOU’

By the way, if he's the Democratic nominee, how does he take on the man who won re-election by 20 points? Well, Newsom spoke to students at Florida's New College, where DeSantis has begun to restore the proper balance to public higher education. His message was that DeSantis launched a war on the college and was hurting students, threatening their education. He told them, "I want you to know you're not alone. You matter. We care." Oh, inspiring. Now, sure, this is a lot of hot air, and I don't think he's going to get very far in Florida with that message. Its booming economy and pro-business environment is a magnet for Americans. Why would voters in Florida or anywhere else, for that matter, want to take advice from the same people who are destroying California?

Now, let's be candid. Almost no place on Earth has the advantages of Gavin Newsom's California in terms of beauty, climate and natural resources. There's a reason it's long been known as the Golden State. If Gavin Newsom's policies don't lead to a healthy economy in California, and they don't, how could they possibly work anywhere else? But Republicans should do more than laugh Newsom off.

They shouldn't run away from a debate with him. Instead, they should embrace it. Republicans have to remember that the Reagan Library is not the only institution in California. There are almost 40 million of our fellow Americans living there, including over 6 million people who voted for President Trump in 2020. We can't abandon them. Every Republican seeking national office should make a point of going to California and making clear to them that we want to help.