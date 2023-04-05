Gavin Newsom makes surprise stop at Florida college to attack DeSantis: 'Crawling out of my skin for you'

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., followed up his national red state tour on Wednesday at the New College of Florida to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.

The visit was considered a surprise stop on Newsom’s plan to visit several Republican-led states that he previously banned official travel to over the week. During this time, Newsom spoke with about two dozen New College students, faculty and community members at the North Sarasota Public Library in response to DeSantis’ recent appointment of six conservative board members.

"I’m crawling out of my skin for you," Newsom said. "I want you to know you're not alone. You matter."

The governor’s attack was not limited to DeSantis’ college appointments but included critiques on DeSantis' conservative policies as well.

"Fifty years of progress, 50 years on voting rights, on civil rights, LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, contraceptive rights, all of that at threat, state after state, led by your state and your governor with a zest for demonization and othering people." Newsom said. "He has one thing that is common with everything he’s doing - bullying and intimidating vulnerable communities. You're not only on the right side of history, you have something he’ll never have - moral authority."

At the start of the new year, DeSantis appointed new board members, including notable critical race theory critic Christopher Rufo. This was considered as part of his larger campaign to eliminate critical race theory, gender ideology and diversity and equity programs from Florida’s education system.

DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin called out Newsom’s attacks on Wednesday saying, "Governor DeSantis is focused on getting Florida's public institutions of higher learning refocused on academics and truth. Stunts from political opponents don't matter and have no effect."

Newsom, along with his new political action committee the Campaign for Democracy, previously visited Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi to assist with Democratic gubernatorial candidates and fight back against Republican policies. This campaign and PAC are considered part of what some believe to be Newsome’s potential campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024.

In an interview with Politico in November, however, he insisted that he was planning on supporting President Biden for re-election in 2024.

"I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady," he said, saying his message is "I’m all in, count me in" on Biden's re-election bid.

Newsom easily won a second term as California governor in 2022 by nearly 20 points, a similar margin that DeSantis beat his Democratic opponent by.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.