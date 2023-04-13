LAURA INGRAHAM: We're not hearing the truth about the war in Ukraine

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares how Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira has become the Biden administration's "scapegoat" after he allegedly leaked classified documents on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The truth is, we're not hearing the truth. Maybe the 21-year-old's view of the intel community isn't far-off. The American public has every right to know the truth about what they're getting for their $200 billion and counting commitment to Ukraine. If the prognosis for victory is grim, we should all know it. If China is back-channeling lethal aid to Ukraine, we should know that. This is information that Americans actually may vote on in 2024.

LEAKED PENTAGON DOCUMENTS PAINT GRIM PICTURE OF UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE SUPPLIES, MAY ONLY LAST A MONTH

Like, that despite billions in aid to Egypt over the years, they were planning to secretly arm Russia with rockets. Like the information that while Biden is placating China, they've tested and deployed a new longer-range hypersonic missile that's probably able to evade U.S. defenses. But perhaps even more important than all of this, this intelligence breach shows us how vulnerable we've become. If a 21-year-old with no special training could do this much damage, go unnoticed for this long — Lord only knows what secrets of ours the Chinese have. As the Associated Press put it, the suspect's arrest is bound to raise questions about how the highest-profile intel leak in years, one that continues to unfold with almost daily revelations of highly classified documents, could have been caused by such a young, low-ranking service member. Now, also worth noting is that in some circles, Mr. Teixeira would be lauded as a whistleblower.

Well, he revealed vital info that was hidden from the public, which could have huge political implications. And we certainly know that Democrats and the press, they love to celebrate certain types of whistleblowers.