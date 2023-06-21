Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: We cannot 'rely on China' for our essentials

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Laura Ingraham highlights how the Biden administration needs to focus on the threat of China on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: This month, Americans cannot turn around without seeing a very colorful flag. It's everywhere. You see it in stores, at hotels and clothing. Of course, it's being pushed by celebrities. It's even hanging prominently at the White House, but there's a flag that far better represents where we're heading as a country right now, although it's a lot less flashy. 

BEIJING, WASHINGTON TRADE BARBS AFTER BIDEN LABELS CHINA'S XI A ‘DICTATOR’

And given Biden's groveling approach to China, our single greatest adversary, the White House might as well raise it at this point. Now, there are so many obvious reasons why America needs to begin decoupling from China. 

BidenBiden and Xi stand in front of the Chinese and US flags

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.   (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

It is insane when you think about it, that we never allowed manufacturing and the production of things like prescription drugs, medical devices, critical electronics and other critical parts to be controlled by a communist regime that is hostile to everything we believe in and everything we are or used to be. 

Now, if COVID taught us anything, it should have taught us that if we rely on China for our essentials, we're going to do it at our own peril. 

