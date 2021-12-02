Ingraham: Biden focused on pleasing the media, not Americans

Laura Ingraham slammed the Biden administration's performance on COVID-19 amid the push for vaccine mandates during her opening monologue on Thursday's "Ingraham Angle."

Biden had claimed previously that he would not shut down the economy, but he would "shut down the virus."

"Now, how's that going? That whole shutting down the virus thing?," Ingraham asked.

"Let's look at the facts now, despite three widely available and free vaccines, along with employer and government mandates to force them on people, nearly 352,000 Americans have died with COVID thus far during Biden's first year in office. And while he didn't shut down the economy, well, his reckless agenda has flattened the curve on wage and GDP growth, inflation soaring."

BIDEN PROMISED TO 'SHUT DOWN' COVID, BUT OMICRON VARIANT POSES NEW CHALLENGE FOR ADMIN

Ingraham argued that Biden is looking to serve the press corps and not everyday Americans, saying the press want mask and vaccine mandates. For example, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski wondered, "Am I the only one that's going to wear a mask now, even after the pandemic?"

"Of course, on the COVID front, the constituency the White House is really trying to serve is the press corps from day one of the pandemic," Ingraham argued. "The press has urged lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, any and all restrictions on our freedom. And now even as most Americans have moved on from COVID, they're still pushing Biden for more isolation of the unvaccinated," Ingraham said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked Thursday why the Biden administration hasn't opted for stronger COVID measures. She responded, "I would say that nothing is off the table – including domestic travel."

Ingraham said, "All actions are on the table. Think about that. Now what the media really want, and they always have wanted, is for us to look like Europe … Europe is quickly becoming its own COVID police state. Just yesterday, the Austrian government approved an extended 20-day nationwide lockdown ... after they announced compulsory vaccinations for all. Meanwhile, Germany is imposing its own strict lockdown for the unvaccinated, and leadership there wants universal mandatory vaccinations."

"Now, with its dark history, Germany's tactics would make the old fascist proud. And don't think for a second that whoever is winding up Biden every morning wouldn't do the same here with all these controls if they could. But thankfully, America has a constitution that protects individual liberty. We have states that value freedom over false promises of safety, and we have federal judges who are one by one halting Biden's vaccine mandates."