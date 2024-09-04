LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump has momentum and Harris has an 'anti-freedom agenda'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says many voters on the left are asking themselves why they're still Democrats after nearly four years of the Biden-Harris administration on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Alright my friends, tonight, Trump's got the momentum. More Hispanic voters, more Black men, more Asian Americans and independents are now willing to hear Republicans out on the big issues where before they weren't.

Now remember, most are poorer after going on four years of Biden and Harris , and now, many are left wondering, "Why am I a Democrat, again?"

At a time like this, the Democrats needed a candidate who could actually defend what her own party is doing and defend her own record and ideas, but with Kamala Harris , all they can do is play this tedious game of "hide the ball." Today, the Harris campaign wouldn't answer a simple question about her supposed EV mandate walk-back, dodging the matter, according to Axios.

Again, she is not discussing policy because she's a nightmare off-the-cuff. It's not some game of 3D chess here. Also, because her policies aren't popular, her campaign flacks decided to have her simply pretend that she's had a change of heart.