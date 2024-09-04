Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump has momentum and Harris has an 'anti-freedom agenda'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Laura: Democrats see free speech as an impediment to their agenda

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out censorship of free speech on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says many voters on the left are asking themselves why they're still Democrats after nearly four years of the Biden-Harris administration on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Alright my friends, tonight, Trump's got the momentum. More Hispanic voters, more Black men, more Asian Americans and independents are now willing to hear Republicans out on the big issues where before they weren't.  

KAMALA HARRIS BEATING TRUMP IN ‘VIBES,’ SAYS CNN'S FAREED ZAKARIA 

Now remember, most are poorer after going on four years of Biden and Harris, and now, many are left wondering, "Why am I a Democrat, again?"

... 

At a time like this, the Democrats needed a candidate who could actually defend what her own party is doing and defend her own record and ideas, but with Kamala Harris, all they can do is play this tedious game of "hide the ball." Today, the Harris campaign wouldn't answer a simple question about her supposed EV mandate walk-back, dodging the matter, according to Axios. 

Again, she is not discussing policy because she's a nightmare off-the-cuff. It's not some game of 3D chess here. Also, because her policies aren't popular, her campaign flacks decided to have her simply pretend that she's had a change of heart. 

