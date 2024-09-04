Ketanji Brown Jackson says Kamala Harris 'gives a lot of people hope' as Dem nominee

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday and said that Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic nomination was giving "a lot of people hope."

"I know a little bit about being a first, you know. I think a lot of people were very happy about my appointment in part because they saw it as progress for the country," Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, said.

"The View" co-host Sara Haines asked Jackson, who was nominated by President Biden in fulfillment of a promise he made to select a Black woman, what she made of Harris' "historic candidacy."

"I'm not only so honored, but whenever we see someone moving into a position where no one has ever been, it gives a lot of people hope," Jackson said.

"I’m a first not because I’m the first person who could ever do this job, but because our times have changed, our society has changed," Jackson added.

Haines also asked if the courts would uphold the results of the 2024 election.

"I am confident our courts will faithfully uphold the law, because that is our duty," Jackson said.

While Jackson said she couldn't answer questions about potential scenarios that might arise from the Donald Trump immunity decision, she spoke about her dissenting opinion. The Supreme Court ruled in July that a former president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office, but not for unofficial acts.

Jackson dissented from the decision.

"My view as I expressed in my dissent was that we have a criminal justice system in which everyone is subject to the law and if there are special circumstances in any situation, we have recognized some defenses, self-defense, you know, defense of others, there are certain legal situations in which a person can be excused, and maybe there’s a situation in which if someone is president and something happens and they need to use certain authorities or powers, that could be a defense as well," she began.

"The majority instead decided that, no, we’re going to essentially create a new system for presidents, former presidents that is such that they are not subject to the law under certain circumstances. They are immune from even being asked about or prosecuted for certain criminal activity, and I just thought that seemed like it was inconsistent, at least, with my view of our constitutional norms," she added.

She also told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell last week that she had been "concerned" about the majority's ruling. Jackson has been on a media tour to promote her new memoir "Lovely One."