LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a really sad day

LAURA INGRAHAM: You all remember during the 2020 election, President Biden denied all of the money that was made. It took the press years to finally admit that Joe was not telling the truth about that — and why? Because Hunter himself testified that he had, in fact, made a substantial sum of money from Chinese interests. Plus, of course, this had all been confirmed by documents, emails and so forth found on Hunter's laptop, which the press claimed was Russian disinformation, again, conveniently during the campaign .

So, when someone repeatedly reveals himself through his bad actions, don't make excuses for him. Believe what he does. Do not believe what he says. Despite all that we know about what China has done in supporting Russia... stealing our intellectual property, dumping cheap products here, committing genocide — Biden thinks Xi is a straight arrow.

Let's be candid here: This is a really sad day for those of us who remember when America stood for freedom, when American leaders did not grovel before dictators .