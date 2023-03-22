LAURA INGRAHAM: This is exactly how Biden tanked the economy

Laura Ingraham breaks down how the Biden administration tanked America's economy and the advice she would give to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump to fix it on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SEEMS TOTALLY COMFORTABLE WITH THE DECLINE OF THE UNITED STATES

LAURA INGRAHAM: I thought I'd play campaign manager just for tonight for both Trump and DeSantis, and since most of my advice for them relates to the economy, we all need to be clear on how exactly Biden tanked it.

Now, first, instead of encouraging all states to fully reopen their economies and to get all kids back into the classroom, Biden kept the panic going by keeping Fauci out front and then mandated COVID shots for federal workers. Remember that hell? And federal contractors.

And who knows how many people lost their jobs for shots they didn't need and didn't want. Then, of course, there was his obscene spending. After we'd already spent $4 trillion on COVID relief in the first year of the pandemic, President Biden decided to spend more.

He insisted on blowing almost $2 trillion more on the deceptively named American Rescue Plan. Well, of course, there's no such thing as free money. So all this did was send inflation higher. Millions of workers were incentivized to stay at home rather than to go to work. That dragged us down.

Now, it didn't take an economic brainiac to see what Biden was creating: an inflation timebomb. And this is where the campaigns need to focus, but concerns by people like Larry Summers, they were dismissed.