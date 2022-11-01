Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Should there be amnesty for officials who made 'disastrous' COVID decisions?

Ingraham exposes how decisions regarding COVID were 'disastrous'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: No Amnesty

Laura Ingraham breaks down how COVID lockdown proponents are asking for amnesty in the aftermath of their COVID decisions on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’ 

Laura Ingraham recounts the myriad of "disastrous" COVID decisions made by those in charge and how they are continuing to negatively impact Americans on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: First off, there is little sign that those responsible for the disastrous decisions actually learned much, if anything at all. Where were the mea culpas from the shutdown fanatics like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx? First, they gave horrendous advice to Donald Trump that led to his decision to shut down the entire country. This never should have happened. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS AREN'T GOING TO REBUILD TRUST BY JUST SMEARING CONSERVATIVES

Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, focusing on current status and future planning. 

Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.

It did enormous damage to our children, our economy, our constitutional rights and the American psyche that we're still seeing play out today. Almost everything they advocated, other than maybe washing your hands and covering your face when you sneeze, was wrong. 

