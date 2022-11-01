LAURA INGRAHAM: Should there be amnesty for officials who made 'disastrous' COVID decisions?

Laura Ingraham recounts the myriad of "disastrous" COVID decisions made by those in charge and how they are continuing to negatively impact Americans on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: First off, there is little sign that those responsible for the disastrous decisions actually learned much, if anything at all. Where were the mea culpas from the shutdown fanatics like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx? First, they gave horrendous advice to Donald Trump that led to his decision to shut down the entire country. This never should have happened.

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS AREN'T GOING TO REBUILD TRUST BY JUST SMEARING CONSERVATIVES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It did enormous damage to our children, our economy, our constitutional rights and the American psyche that we're still seeing play out today. Almost everything they advocated, other than maybe washing your hands and covering your face when you sneeze, was wrong.