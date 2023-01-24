Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Radical left-wing activists are wreaking havoc on America again

Ingraham highlights the rise in Antifa violence

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: Two Tiers of Justice

Laura Ingraham highlights the threat of Antifa and some of the members that attacked Atlanta on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discusses the once-again rising presence of Antifa in America and the danger the group poses to Americas and their ideals on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: LET'S DISCUSS BIDEN'S MEANINGLESS BOX-CHECKING EXERCISE AT THE BORDER

LAURA INGRAHAM: Rabid, radical left wing activists are out wreaking havoc on America again. Now, if you want to see what a deranged, violent, modern day Brady Bunch might look like, well, look no further than these six Antifa freaks. Violent, fiery riots destroying a police car, shattering windows, tons of graffiti. All but one of those arrested in Georgia were out-of-staters. They were wannabe revolutionaries who traveled across state lines to terrorize, and they hope to recruit and inspire others. 

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters spray bear mace at each other during clashes between the politically opposed groups on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Now, the excuse this time was to call for a night of rage and reciprocal violence against police over the killing of an activist named Manuel Esteban Tehran, who was fatally shot last week by police after he shot at Georgia State Patrol troopers. Well, look, the Antifa crowd did inspire others because 20 individuals gathered in Boston supposedly over the weekend in solidarity with the Atlanta based Antifa group. And they did so by vandalizing a public bandstand with vile, anti-law enforcement graffiti. And officers were injured when they had to respond and clear the area.

