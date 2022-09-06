Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: And just like that, he declared war on, what, 74 million voters?

Ingraham speaks out on Biden's comments against 'MAGA' Republicans

Laura Ingraham: What the left is doing to Trump, they will do to anyone they see as a serious obstacle.

Laura Ingraham said the Biden administration is essentially declaring war on 74 million voters with its recent optics during the "soul of the nation" speech on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: And just like that, he declared war on, what, 74 million voters? Now, it's obvious that Dr. Jill and Joe Biden's handlers, they decided that the only way to avoid a rout in November and to kick to the curb Joe Biden in 2024, which they want to avoid, was if he went into a total mad-man aura against MAGA

RAYMOND ARROYO: WHOEVER PUT THE PRESIDENT UP TO THIS SHOULD BE FIRED

But the primetime speech was a tour de flop — a primal quack from a lame duck president. Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, up for re-election in New Hampshire, knew it was a problem. She said, I think President Biden's comments just painted with way too broad a brush. Even The Washington Post poured cold water on it, and a White House official acknowledged that the administration made a conscious decision to include the Marines for symbolism. 

"For some scholars who study civil-military affairs, the use of the Marines as a backdrop to the speech was unwise," said the Post. Now, Biden's internal polling on this speech must have been really, really bad, because within, I think, about 18 hours or so, they tried to claim that he didn't mean every Trump voter. 

