LAURA INGRAHAM: We need a rebirth of common sense

Laura Ingraham ripped into the climate alarmists' seeming lack of concern over environmental train disaster in Ohio and how liberals are contributing to the destruction of the planet on "The Ingraham Angle."

INGRAHAM: WITH ALL THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S SPIN, NO ONE KNOWS WHAT TO BELIEVE

LAURA INGRAHAM: Okay. Forget Earth Day. We need Rebirth day and then the rebirth of common sense. Practical thinking that can ensure that we grow and we prosper while we're also solid conservationists. It is possible. The fact is, despite their exhortations on clean energy, the Democrats, through bad stewardship of the economy and foreign policy, are doing enormous damage to the natural world. Now, let's take a quick inventory.

The emergency response to train derailment. Now, mystery is still surrounding the government's action here, but the public has a right to know why The best course of action in that East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment was to carry out a controlled burn of railway cars. Now, these dangerous chemicals that were torched include vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate. The flames are shot up like 100 feet into the air. Now, officials have tried to reassure the public. Even told them they could go home after a while. But who believes them?

Where are the environmentalists now? Where's President Biden. Then there is the Nord Stream Pipelines. Now, the reporting of Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh points to US involvement in blowing it up. Now the explosions carried out to punish Russia sent as much as a half million metric tons of methane into the Baltic Sea. So where's Al Gore?

Why hasn't that human dirigible spoken out demanding answers? Or will we even learn anything other than, well, something he'll consider an inconvenient truth? And then there's the homelessness and tent cities across America from L.A. to Washington, D.C. The nation's homeless population is skyrocketing. We've all seen it. Governors like Gavin Newsom pride themselves on being at the tip of the green spear, but their horrible sanctuary city policies and their permissiveness toward drugs help turn their cities into trash heaps. People living outdoors is an ecological disaster.