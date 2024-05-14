Attorney for Michael Cohen pushes Trump to testify, says client needs to ‘own his lying’

Michael Cohen's attorney instructed former President Donald Trump on Tuesday to testify while acknowledging his client's shortcomings.

During an appearance on "America Reports," lawyer Lanny Davis commented on Cohen's court appearance, suggesting that cross-examination was "not going to be easy" for his client.

Davis noted that Cohen had already been "attacked" under oath by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Trump attorneys also cross-examined Cohen in the New York financial fraud trial.

Davis urged Cohen to "own his lying" and his "sins" while answering questions.

He also defended his client from criticism by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who noted Cohen has a history of perjury.

"It's pretty rich for the speaker to talk about lying when he's the supporter of one of the biggest lies of all, which is not accepting the defeat by Donald Trump," Davis said.

Still, Davis acknowledged that Cohen has a "hard time keeping his cool" under questioning.

"It's not going to be easy for the rest of the cross-examination. But, he raised himself up, and he stood up to the challenge and testified before Congress and then in the AG," Davis added. "Now, where is Mr. Trump? He promised he would testify."

The attorney said if Cohen answers the questions calmly and directly, the jury will find him credible. Davis also urged Trump to do what he claimed Cohen was doing, standing up and telling the truth.

Cohen is said to be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team as they try to prove the former president falsified business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

Trump, for years, has denied the encounter with Daniels ever happened.

Trump later made several payments of $35,000 to Cohen, who was serving as his personal attorney at the time. The payments totaled $420,000.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.