Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAURA INGRAHAM: Imagine living under a cloud of ‘uncertainty and fear’ like Ohio residents

Ingraham breaks down how East Palestine residents are still begging for answers

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Norfolk Southern is not the only culpable party in Ohio: Laura Ingraham Video

Norfolk Southern is not the only culpable party in Ohio: Laura Ingraham

Ingraham: East Palestine residents are forced to live in a cloud of uncertainty and fear.

Laura Ingraham highlights how a representative from Norfolk Southern finally came to East Palestine as residents continue to live with the aftermath of the toxic train derailment on "The Ingraham Angle."

EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT SITE WORKERS ARE GETTING SICK, UNION SAYS

LAURA INGRAHAM: Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, finally had their chance to question the railway responsible for that crash that sent toxic chemicals pouring into their soil. 

After skipping previous events, Norfolk Southern finally sent someone to a town hall, and even then, the CEO didn't have the decency or the courage to appear. Instead, they sent some poor, lower-level representative to grovel. 

EAST PALESTINE, OH - FEBRUARY 14: Water is rerouted near the site of a train derailment on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on February 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

EAST PALESTINE, OH - FEBRUARY 14: Water is rerouted near the site of a train derailment on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on February 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) (Angelo Merendino/Getty Images))

"We care." No, it's more like they were forced to say that they care. And why should the residents feel reassured at all? It was only last week that Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted suggested that the company should temporarily or permanently relocate residents who feel unsafe. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Norfolk representative, of course, he wouldn't commit to that… Imagine living under this cloud of uncertainty and fear without a credible voice offering a credible plan. 