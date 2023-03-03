LAURA INGRAHAM: Imagine living under a cloud of ‘uncertainty and fear’ like Ohio residents

Laura Ingraham highlights how a representative from Norfolk Southern finally came to East Palestine as residents continue to live with the aftermath of the toxic train derailment on "The Ingraham Angle."

EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT SITE WORKERS ARE GETTING SICK, UNION SAYS

LAURA INGRAHAM: Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, finally had their chance to question the railway responsible for that crash that sent toxic chemicals pouring into their soil.

After skipping previous events, Norfolk Southern finally sent someone to a town hall, and even then, the CEO didn't have the decency or the courage to appear. Instead, they sent some poor, lower-level representative to grovel.

"We care." No, it's more like they were forced to say that they care. And why should the residents feel reassured at all? It was only last week that Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted suggested that the company should temporarily or permanently relocate residents who feel unsafe.

The Norfolk representative, of course, he wouldn't commit to that… Imagine living under this cloud of uncertainty and fear without a credible voice offering a credible plan.