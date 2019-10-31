Laura Ingraham has mixed feelings about controversial Halloween law

Host of "The Ingraham Angle" Laura Ingraham said a recent Virginia law banning kids over 14 from trick-or-treating might have some legitimacy to it, after the city received backlash for the controversial decision.

"There's something dis-concerning about opening the door to a towering figure who says 'give me some candy'...I've never liked that," Ingraham said on Fox Nation's "Laura and Raymond."

INGRAHAM: US SHOULD CUT ALL TIES WITH CHINA

Earlier this month, city officials in Chesapeake, Virginia, announced an addition to their code of ordinances, saying anyone over the age of 14 who engages in trick or treating is guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250. Trick-or-treaters on the street after 8 p.m. would also be subject to the same fine.

While the police have said that they do not plan to enforce the policy, many were quick to criticize the new rule.

Ingraham had mixed feelings towards the new law, she explained, saying it "makes her sad" that her daughter over 14 would be excluded from the Halloween activity.

"Last year she didn't do it...she was like 'it's embarrassing' so she didn't go," Ingraham said, noting that her younger children, ages 11 and 9 still participate in the highly anticipated childhood activity.

"I'm holding on to the last little bit of Halloween," said a sentimental Ingraham.

Co-host Raymond Arroyo said that "while he gets what they're trying to do," with the 8 p.m. curfew, he believes the cut off age should be 16.

"You don't want 17-year-olds banging on your door saying 'hey we're here for candy,'" he said.

Ingraham joked that the age cut off would be difficult for Arroyo to abide by, saying she would have to collect "bail money" in the event that he violates the Chesapeake rule.

